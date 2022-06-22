H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 410,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.60. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.69%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in H.B. Fuller stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of H.B. Fuller worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

