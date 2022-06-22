Handshake Market Capitalization Reaches $33.27 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Handshake has a market cap of $33.27 million and $64,238.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.87 or 0.05288610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00259607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00569752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00562714 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 501,553,832 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

