Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.58

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.58 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 13405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on HVRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($173.68) to €174.00 ($183.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($211.58) to €179.00 ($188.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($153.37) to €138.80 ($146.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($221.05) to €205.00 ($215.79) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.4989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

