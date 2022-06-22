Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $33.35 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.35 or 0.00166485 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.62 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 696,888 coins and its circulating supply is 678,331 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

