Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $332,162.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,029.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,059.91 or 0.05291712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00029136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00261565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00570226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.85 or 0.00563414 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,320,392 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

