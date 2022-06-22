HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $173.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.09. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.13 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

