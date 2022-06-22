Head-To-Head Survey: Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Panther Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.37 -$42.24 million ($0.13) -1.17 Thunder Mountain Gold $800,000.00 N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Panther Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -30.50% -52.85% -18.33% Thunder Mountain Gold -188.06% -64.43% -32.98%

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold (Get Rating)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

