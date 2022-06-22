Head to Head Survey: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) versus Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Shopify alerts:

This table compares Shopify and Red Cat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $4.61 billion 8.96 $2.91 billion $1.25 262.60 Red Cat $5.00 million 21.68 -$13.24 million ($0.25) -8.08

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 3.77% 1.94% 1.62% Red Cat -143.12% -15.91% -14.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Shopify has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Cat has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shopify and Red Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 15 20 0 2.53 Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shopify presently has a consensus target price of $898.58, suggesting a potential upside of 173.75%. Given Shopify’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than Red Cat.

Summary

Shopify beats Red Cat on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Red Cat (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available. In addition, it is involved in the resale of FPV drones and equipment primarily to the consumer marketplace. Further, the company is developing drone flight data analytics and storage solutions, as well as diagnostic products and services. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.