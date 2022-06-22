Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 51,112 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,704,000 after purchasing an additional 809,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

