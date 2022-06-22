Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 1,968 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

J opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.84. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

