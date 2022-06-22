Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 182 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $455.27 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.