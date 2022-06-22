Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 727 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,580,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

