Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

NYSE CVS opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

