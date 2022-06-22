Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $329.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

