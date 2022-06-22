Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

