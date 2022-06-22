Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $107,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $90,879,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $35,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.