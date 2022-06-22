Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $107,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $90,879,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $35,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.
In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
