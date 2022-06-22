Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $76,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

