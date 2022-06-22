Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $9,975,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

