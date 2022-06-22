Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,460 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $218,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

