HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

HEICO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. HEICO has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HEICO to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,419. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in HEICO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.