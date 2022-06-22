Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $149.03

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $149.03 and last traded at $153.59, with a volume of 143675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

