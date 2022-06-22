Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $40.87

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $38.50. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 4,862 shares changing hands.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after purchasing an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

