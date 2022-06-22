Hikari Power Ltd Acquires Shares of 147,400 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,000. BHP Group comprises 1.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2,894.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 263,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth $4,611,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth $386,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.95) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.69.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,292. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

