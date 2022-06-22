Hikari Power Ltd Buys New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,381,000 after acquiring an additional 56,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $177.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,742. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day moving average is $201.59.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

