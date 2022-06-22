Hikari Power Ltd Has $112,000 Holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,875. The firm has a market cap of $270.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

