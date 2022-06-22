Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe Sells 10,045 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HIMS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $63,908,000. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $51,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 624,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.