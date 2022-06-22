Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe Sells 10,045 Shares

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HIMS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $63,908,000. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $51,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 624,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.