Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $178.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.20.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

