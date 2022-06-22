Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Raised by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.71 and a 200-day moving average of $194.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

