HOPR Trading Up 5.3% This Week (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. HOPR has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOPR has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00351732 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00069101 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015007 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.