Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $284.00

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.50), with a volume of 71483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.27) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The company has a market cap of £392.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 346.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 421.37.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

