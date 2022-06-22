HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 117,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,005. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in HP by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in HP by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

