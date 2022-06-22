HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Boosted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HSBC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.88) to GBX 735 ($9.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.86) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.67.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.