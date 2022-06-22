Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.23

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 285919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.