Hydra Price Down 33.3% This Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00011302 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $709,751.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,300,147 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

