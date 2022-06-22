Hyve (HYVE) 1-Day Volume Tops $128,607.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $128,607.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00746761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

