Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in EchoStar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $546,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 86,627 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. Research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

