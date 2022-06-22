Icapital Wealth LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Icapital Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,975 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,667 shares of company stock worth $572,089. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

