Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $109,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

