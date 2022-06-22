Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

