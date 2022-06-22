Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $21,164,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $16,626,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 456,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,992 shares of company stock worth $4,384,807. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

NYSE:PD opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

