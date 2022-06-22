Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

