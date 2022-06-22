Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 217,613 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,795,000 after acquiring an additional 225,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,466,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TASK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

