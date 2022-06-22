Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 129,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $181.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.33 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

