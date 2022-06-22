Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $435.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $182.46 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average is $320.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

