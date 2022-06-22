Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $229,062.53 and approximately $5,406.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.05 or 0.00978779 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

