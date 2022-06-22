Insider Buying: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Purchases C$235,480.00 in Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,240.60.

AP.UN stock opened at C$34.43 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.90.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

