Insider Buying: Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Director Acquires 348 Shares of Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) Director David C. Flanagan acquired 348 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.45 per share, with a total value of $15,468.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,667.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Camden National stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,794. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $662.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,819,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

