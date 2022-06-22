Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 211,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,427.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.
NYSE:RKT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,524,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,824. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $20.84.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $372,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $930,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 40.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 168.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
