Insider Buying: Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Insider Acquires 76,014 Shares of Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Simon J. Quayle purchased 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($510,236.06).
Shaftesbury stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 551 ($6.75). The stock had a trading volume of 253,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,729. Shaftesbury PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 520.50 ($6.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 668.50 ($8.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 584.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 596.60.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.
About Shaftesbury (Get Rating)
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
