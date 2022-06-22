Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,222,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,620,937.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 5,006,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,031. The company has a market cap of $249.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The business’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 422,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 124,355 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 245,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 540,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

